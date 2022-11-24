LAWRENCE — On Saturday, Nov. 19, United Way gave away Thanksgiving meals to 1,500 families in Lawrence. The effort was part of larger drive by the nonprofit which provided meals to 20,000 families, across 21 communities in Eastern Massachusetts, according to a press release form United Way.
This is the 23rd year of United Way’s Thanksgiving project.
The Thanksgiving essentials were distributed in reusable grocery bags and included turkey stuffing, potatoes, cornbread, rice, black beans, canned peas, green beans, canned corn and onions. Families also received either a $15 gift card or a turkey.
As a result of feedback from previous years, and in an effort to be more inclusive, the South End and Quincy Distribution sites gave away noodles, napa cabbage and bok choy instead of canned goods.
United Way is civic engagement organization dedicated to responding to issues in the region like housing, economic mobility, child development and education.
