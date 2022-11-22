LAWRENCE — Unitex, the largest family-owned healthcare laundry service provider in the U.S., recently opened its second facility in Lawrence, and 13th regionally. The grand opening celebration included remarks from Unitex President David Potack, local and state dignitaries, refreshments, a festive ribbon-cutting celebration, and a facility tour.
Potack, was presented with proclamations welcoming Unitex to Lawrence.
Located at 155 Shepard St., Unitex serves the linen and uniform needs of ambulatory care and outpatient medical facilities in Massachusetts as well as parts of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The new facility will operate alongside the healthcare processing facility that opened in 2020, adding 97,000 square feet of production space, employing over 400 local people, and producing over 85 million pounds of clean linens and uniforms annually.
Ruth's House to celebrate Giving Tuesday
HAVERHILL — Ruth's House in Lafayette Square will celebrate Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29 by offering 50% off everything in the store to those who donate a pair of children's pajamas. If you can't make it to the store, a donation of $10 to purchase a pair of children's pajamas would be greatly appreciated. The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations accepted Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit Ruth's House online at www.ruthshouse.org.
Chamber to hold annual holiday party
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual holiday party Thursday, Dec. 1, at Salvatore's at the Riverwalk, Entrance B, 354 Merrimack St. Wine tasting and cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m. and the festivities begin at 7 p.m. Features a fashion sow with Brides Across America, Consignment Bridal and Prom, and Uncommon Closet.
A buffet meal includes garden salad, chicken marsala, eggplant parmesan, pasta marinara, meatballs, fresh baked cookies, mini cannoli, soda and coffee. Also music and dancing.
Cost is $49.95 per person or $499.50 for a reserved table for 10.
To register or for more information visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Haverhill Elite Cheer fundraiser
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Elite Cheer is raising money to help members pay for their uniforms, tuition, competition fees and lessons. The nonprofit athletic training and scholarship program recently partnered with the Haverhill YMCA, which is the program's new home.
Elite Cheer is a recreational cheerleading team that formed at the start of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The program gives area youths ages 4-18 an opportunity to learn and participate in a physically active sport outside of a school cheer program, make new friends and possibly gain enough skills to join a high school cheerleading team.
To donate visit online at https://tinyurl.com/42tr46d3, where you have the option of donating to a particular Elite Cheer member.
Tufts Medicine Care at Home Receives Innovation Award
LAWRENCE — Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts recently presented an Innovation Award to Tufts Medicine Care at Home for its Remote Patient Monitoring program.
The Lawrence-based nonprofit organization provides a full continuum of home health, palliative, and hospice care wherever patients call home.
Jake Krilovich, executive director of Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts, said the annual awards program honors the best and brightest in the home care industry.
“The Innovation and Star Awards event was established over 30 years ago to recognize and celebrate individuals and organizations that have done the most to advance the home care industry in Massachusetts, and who exemplify the compassion and commitment that is the essence of home care,” he said. “Innovations like Tufts Medicine Care at Home’s Remote Patient Monitoring program move the industry forward in our efforts to improve quality of care and expand access to these vital services to people in the community.”
For more information, visit online at www.homehealthfoundation.org.
