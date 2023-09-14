PELHAM — Pelham schools went into a temporary lockdown following an unknown man entering the high school this morning, police and school officials reported.
Pelham Police posted a message to social media from Superintendent Chip McGee after the incident.
He said a man who appeared to be juvenile came into Pelham High. When a staff member started to question him, the individual fled the building.
“This caused concern and is why the schools went into a lockdown,” McGee said in a statement.
The principals at all three schools coordinated a response and alerted police who took over the investigation.
Pelham Police reported they conducted a perimeter and canine search outside.
Around 10:20 a.m., it was determined there was no threat in any of the schools The lockdown was lifted and changed to “clear hallways.”
Pelham Police and school administrators identified the man at 10:35 a.m. Normal indoor operations resumed at this point.
The person in question is a white male who wore a tie dye shirt and appeared to be high school age.
Police confirmed the man left the area in a vehicle.
While their investigation is ongoing, they believe there is no threat to students or staff, police Chief Anne Perriello and McGee said in the joint release.
Anyone with information about the individual is asked to contact Pelham Police Department at 603-635-2411 or submit an anonymous tip.
