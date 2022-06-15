LAWRENCE — In early March 2020, before pandemic realities settled in, Global gas station co-owner Mason Nour danced when gas dipped under $2 a gallon.
Tuesday at noon, the only movement Nour mustered was two thumbs down and his eyes tilted to the gas price sign reading $4.79 a gallon.
“I don’t want to go over $5 a gallon,” said Nour, as he stood outside the station’s service bays.
Other stations have crossed the $5 threshold. On Tuesday the average price of gas was $5.05 a gallon in Massachusetts, $2.10 cents higher than the $2.95 a gallon price a year ago, according to AAA.
For many motorists the $5 mark registered a tipping point at which they resolved to change their driving habits, said AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire.
Some drivers are now consolidating trips, parking at coffee shops instead of idling in the drive-thru, traveling at a fuel efficient 55-60 mph on the highway and shopping for the least expensive fuel prices, she said.
Nour, whose station regularly has lines of cars, sometimes spilling out on Route 114, said a customer on Monday came all the way from North Reading.
She filled up her car with $4.79 a gallon gas and shopped at the Market Basket and Kohl’s store across the street.
On Tuesday a customer filling the family SUV at the Global station, Kate Harris, of Andover, said she feels the price increase, being a teenager with a part-time job as a restaurant hostess.
Still, she and her siblings, who drive their parents’ SUV, share the cost of gas and the increases have yet to cause her to cut back on driving.
Meanwhile, at the far pump island, Frangel Lara, who just graduated from Lawrence High School and in the fall will study mechanical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, says he’s driving less since gas prices have soared.
These days he walks to baseball practice; a year ago he would have driven to the diamond.
Does a psychological threshold loom at the $5 mark — signaling us to reduce our driving?
“I think it is a little psychological,” Lara said. But truth be told, gas has gone up so much that his threshold for pain at the pump came a while ago.
For some people, $4, was the tipping point, Maguire said.
Nour said his customers are complaining mightily about the high prices, especially taxi and Uber drivers, who make their livings on the road and pay for their gas.
The common question he receives is: When will the prices drop?
He, of course, has no idea since supply and demand influenced by world events, including the war in Ukraine and the West’s weaning itself off Russian oil, dictate the price of gas.
Nour has been busy keeping his pumps clean, peeling off stickers left by customers of President Joe Biden and the words “I did that” pointing at the price per gallon.
“They are making a mess of my pumps,” he said.
Nour says the volume of gas he sells remains high — not much different from before the pandemic.
AAA predicts Americans will be eager to travel this summer.
The organization’s Memorial Day weekend prediction projected 39 million people would travel 50 miles or more from home, an 8% increase in travelers over Memorial Day 2021, and about in line with the travelers in 2017.
Maguire says there is pent up demand for travel. Especially to time-honored summer traditions such as family reunions, gatherings that many people cancelled during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Nour remains steadfast in his effort to keep prices as low as he can and his customers are cutting back on their driving.
“There are some people who have quit their joy riding,” he said.
Also, gas dances are no longer part of Nour’s repertoire.
