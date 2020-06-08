LAWRENCE — A police officer tackled a man who climbed over a protective barrier near the Police Department and was hurling projectiles at officers after a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest Sunday night, police said.
Paul Coelho, 41, was one of two men arrested and charged by Lawrence police Sunday night after water bottles and eggs were thrown at officers, police said.
Several hundred people gathered on the Campagnone Common from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday for the protest, held in response to the recent killing of George Floyd, a black man killed by white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.
Similar protests and rallies have been held nationally since Floyd's murder on Memorial Day, May 25.
Lawrence police said at the conclusion of Sunday's event, "the majority of the crowd dispersed peacefully."
A group later gathered on Lowell Street at Amesbury Street.
"Chief Roy Vasque met with the group and had a peaceful discussion," according to police.
However, as the evening progressed, police said the group dispersed but "later reassembled" at Lowell and Hampshire streets.
The group grew to about 60 people and continued to have peaceful discussions with police, according to the statement.
At 8:30 p.m., "an individual climbed over the barrier and began approaching the police line throwing projectiles at officers," police said.
As officers were placing him into custody, a second individual started throwing things at police and was also arrested, police said.
Coelho, 41, was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Police said he was tackled by a Lawrence officer who was wearing a camouflage uniform because he is on the department's Emergency Response Team. Coelho was offered medical treatment after he was tackled. Police said he was cleared and released to their custody.
Eleri Dume-Morillo, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, police said.
Both men were arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court and released on personal recognizance. They are due back in court Sept. 16, according to court records.
Police Chief Roy Vasque noted the arrests were made after the successful, peaceful protest at the Common.
Vasque spoke publicly but also said the event gave him an opportunity to speak to people individually and in small groups.
"They wanted to be heard, really, about their overall frustration of the events of the world if you will," Vasque said. "We talked back and forth. ... There was a lot of good moments wrapped around tense moments."
Officers and residents exchanged high fives and hugs, he said.
"We did a get a lot of positive response from our community," said Vasque, noting many individuals and groups expressed an interest in partnering with police.
