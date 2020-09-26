BOSTON — Two men in charge of a home for aging veterans are facing criminal charges for negligence and injury after 76 residents died of COVID-19 coronavirus earlier this year, Attorney General Maura Healey announced late Friday morning.
Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton, both formerly employed at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, were indicted by a grand jury on criminal neglect and serious bodily injury charges, Healey said.
Each is charged with 10 counts — five counts of criminal neglect and five counts of serious bodily injury. They will be arraigned in Hampden County Superior Court at a later date, she said.
“We believe this is the first criminal case in the country brought against those involved in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Healey said.
The veterans who died, Healey noted, "served with bravery and with honor ... on the beaches of Normandy and jungles of Vietnam."
The charges come three months after a scathing independent report said that “utterly baffling” decisions made by Walsh and other administrators allowed the virus to spread there unchecked.
The “worst decision” was to combine two locked dementia units, both of which already housed some residents with the virus, said investigators led by former federal prosecutor Mark Pearlstein.
Since March 1, 76 veterans who contracted COVID-19 at the home have died, officials said.
The first veteran tested positive March 17. Even though he had shown symptoms for weeks, staff “did nothing to isolate” him until his test came back positive, allowing him to remain with three roommates, wander the unit and spend time in a common room, investigators found.
When a social worker raised concerns about combining the two dementia units, the chief nursing officer said, “it didn’t matter because (the veterans) were all exposed anyway and there was not enough staff to cover both units,” investigators said.
One staffer who helped move the dementia patients told investigators she felt like she was “walking (the veterans) to their death.” A nurse said the packed dementia unit looked “like a battlefield tent where the cots are all next to each other.”
Healey said Walsh and Clinton, by consolidating the dementia units, put 42 veterans in a space that normally accommodates 25 residents.
Nine beds were placed "just a few feet apart" and next to a room holding residents with confirmed COVID-19 infections, Healey said.
"They were the ultimate decision-makers," she said.
Healey said she spoke, by a Zoom call, to relatives of veterans' who passed away at the home before making her announcement Friday morning.
“While this criminal indictment cannot bring back their loved ones, I do hope, sincerely, that it provides those affected by this tragedy some solace that we are doing everything we can to hold accountable the individuals we believe are responsible,” she said.
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, was appointed co-chair of a committee that will investigate what happened this spring at the soldiers' home.
The report on the home by Pearlstein, who was hired Gov. Charlie Baker, found serious flaws in staffing, administration and communication.
That report and ensuing outcry led to the resignation of the state secretary of Veterans' Services, Francisco Urena, formerly of Lawrence.
Baker filed legislation that would have changed the way the Soldiers' Home was managed and overseen, but that bill seems to have been put on hold pending the legislative investigation, headed up by Campbell and which should be complete by March 2021.
Material from the Associated Press and Statehouse News Service was used in this report.
