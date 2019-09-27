ANDOVER — Town Manager Andrew Flanagan, Emergency Management Director Patrick Keefe and Fire Chief Michael Mansfield report that officials in Andover are actively monitoring a major gas leak in Lawrence.
At present, there is no danger or threat to the gas distribution system in thes community.
The Andover Fire Department began providing mutual-aid services to the Lawrence at 3:45 a.m. Flanagan has been in contact with Mayor Dan Rivera of Lawrence to offer additional assistance.
"We stand with our friends and neighbors in Lawrence, and we are ready to assist in any way," Flanagan said.
Officials continue to monitor the gas leak in South Lawrence, and municipal officials in the Merrimack Valley are in contact with state officials and the utility company.
At a press conference this morning around 7 a.m., Rivera confirmed the leak early this morning in the South Broadway area.
It came from a new line installed last year, officials said.
The affected area covers Andover to Merrimack streets, and Sanborn to Parker streets.
This was not an area that faced evacuations last year.
"People should leave the area," Mayor Dan Rivera said. "We do not know where the leak started."
He reported that Lawrence Catholic Academy and the Wetherbee School are closed. The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority is helping to bus residents from the affected area.
A shelter has been set up at the Arlington Middle School.
"Just because the area is small, doesn't mean this is a less dangerous situation," Rivera said.
Lawrence fire Chief Brian Moriarty said there have been no fires or explosions so far.
According to Columbia Gas President Mark Kempic, the leak occurred around 3:12 a.m. near Broadway and Salem Street. He said crews were on scene in 15 minutes.
"We are looking at this seriously," Kempic said. He believes it is an isolated situation.
Kempic said he does not believe Columbia Gas crews were working in the area at the time of the leak. He could not say when when the company might have last worked in the area.
There have been no injuries, according to Moriarty. One person in the area may have suffered a heart attack, he said. However it is unclear whether or not the heart attack is related to the gas leak, he said.
Kempic said maps were available for first responders this morning, one thing the National Transportation Safety Board criticized Columbia Gas for at a recent hearing concerning the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster.
Kempic stressed that this gas leak did not result from an overpressurization issue. Yet he doesn't know what the cause is.