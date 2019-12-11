SANDOWN — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at 48 Phillipswoods Road in Sandown, according to a statement from New Hampshire Attorney General's office.
The statement did not identify the person who died, or elaborate on that person's manner of death.
According to Sandown's assessor's database, the home is owned by Aline Irish.
According to neighbor Nancy Moser, 88-year-old Irish lives at 48 Phillipswood Road with her grandson Patrick, 42.
Moser said that she spoke with Aline Irish at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 10. She said Irish seemed healthy, and added that she's an active individual.
“She is my very, very good friend,” Moser said, holding back tears.
According to Moser, she found out about the death at her neighbor’s home when the man who plows her driveway informed her. She later saw a post about the suspicious death on Facebook.
Moser called Patrick Irish earlier this morning, she said, but there was no answer.
Moser said that police questioned her earlier this morning, but have refrained from telling her any definitive information.