METHUEN — Police have identified the man found dead in a body of water at the Nevins Bird Sanctuary at about noon Sunday, police Chief Joseph Solomon said. Efforts to find his next of kin were ongoing as of 3 p.m.
Solomon said foul play is not suspected. More information, including how the man died and when, is expected after the state medical examiner performs an autopsy, Solomon said.
He said the body was found by two people walking on trails in the area. After the discover, they went to the nearby Methuen Police Department to report it in person, according to Solomon.
The bird sanctuary runs from Pine Street to the Methuen Police Department, meaning officers were able to get to the scene quickly.
Solomon said Methuen police captains were securing the scene about 12:20 p.m. while they waited for state police to arrive and remove the body.
State police brought in a dive time to search the water, Solomon said.