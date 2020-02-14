HAVERHILL — The body of a missing 89-year-old Weare, New Hampshire, man was found at the Ward Hill Covanta waste management plant Friday morning, following a three-day search, Massachusetts State Police said.
No foul play is suspected in the death of Gerard Lemay, who was found outdoors near his 2008 yellow Hyundai Accent, police said. His car was found parked in Covanta's lot and towed away by the 110 Towing company just before 10 a.m.
A Trinity EMS ambulance left Covanta at 9:10 a.m., with the state medical examiner also on scene later Friday morning.
Troopers from the State Police Detective Unit with the Essex County District Attorney's Office continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Lemay's death. At this point, his death is not considered suspicious, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.
Police in Weare first started looking for Lemay after he went missing from his home on Tuesday. They described him as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing165 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel hooded sweatshirt, green T-shirt and black shoes.
Lemay was spotted in Methuen Wednesday between 5 and 5:30 p.m., officials in that city said.
Staff writer Mike LaBella contributed to this report.
