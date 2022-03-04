A 2006 Andover High School graduate and on-duty State Police trooper was killed Thursday night when a gasoline tanker hit her cruiser.
Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, was stopping to help a driver who had pulled off to the side of Interstate 93 in Stoneham when the tanker, driven by a Methuen resident, hit her cruiser, Massachusetts State Police Department Col. Christopher Mason said in a Friday morning press conference.
State and local officials mourn her death and honor her service by lowering the flags to half staff and the Andover High School girls hockey and basketball teams plan to honor Bucci in a moment of silence at their games Friday, according to Nicole Kieser, spokesperson for the district.
Bucci started her career as a trooper in 2020, and the Woburn resident worked for the Medford Barracks, he said. She previously worked in the security department at Encore Casino and as a personal trainer before becoming a trooper. She was a graduate of Middlesex Community College.
Bucci is remembered for her resolve to help others, which showed through her career and ultimately Thursday night as she stopped to help a woman on the side of the interstate before the crash, Mason said.
"Late last night, on a stretch of road that she protected every night during the midnight shift, Trooper Bucci gave her life in the act of trying to help another person in distress," Mason said. "There is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another. She is the 22nd member of the Massachusetts State Police to die in the line of duty."
After Bucci's cruiser was hit and went off the side of the road, two other drivers stopped to help and get her out and a fellow trooper gave her CPR before she was transported to the hospital, Mason said. Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.
The woman, who Bucci stopped to help, was also transported to the hospital, he said.
The Methuen man who was driving the gasoline tanker for PJ Murphy Transportation was not injured, has been cooperating with police, and no charges have been filed, Mason said.
Bucci is survived by her mother and her father, two sisters, a step-sister and a step-brother, Mason said. She also is survived her fellow troopers, many who came to the hospital overnight to grieve and show their support, he added.
"We are heartbroken by this tragedy, and resolve to continue our mission to protect and serve by following the example set by Trooper Bucci in her brief MSP career and her life that was cut short far too soon," Mason said. "The tremendous outpouring of support shown by troopers and local officers at the hospital is testimony to the respect and admiration that Trooper Bucci earned within her chosen field in less than two years wearing the badge."
Her fellow law enforcement officers shared their condolences Friday as well.
"The association is devastated by the line of duty death of our member Trooper Tamar Bucci. Our thoughts this morning are with her family and our members as we process this tragic and senseless loss of life. It’s never easy when one of our members is taken from us, and it yet again reminds us of the dangers we face every day while in service to the Commonwealth," wrote a spokesperson for her union, the State Police Association of Massachusetts. "Trooper Bucci is not just a coworker to us; she is our sister, and we are heartbroken by this devastating loss to our membership. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of those who came to her aid including the good samaritans that were first on scene. We ask for everyone to keep her family and our members in their thoughts and prayers during this immensely difficult time."
Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy added, "Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Trooper Tamar Bucci as they grieve her tragic death. We join the Massachusetts State Police and all her fellow troopers in mourning her devastating loss. Trooper Bucci made the ultimate sacrifice and will always be remembered for her legacy of protecting and serving others. Her passing is a solemn reminder of the risks and dangers our law enforcement community faces every day; we owe them our deepest gratitude.”