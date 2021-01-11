WINDHAM – Police Capt. Mike Caron said just after noon that two construction workers were injured by a wall that fell on the second story of a new house under construction on Chestnut Street.
He said one person was flown by medical helicopter, while the other was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
Windham police are not involved in an investigation, according to Caron.
However OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, will likely probe the incident, he said.
No other details, including the names of those injured, were immediately available.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.