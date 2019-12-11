LAWRENCE — Columbia Gas crews have located the source of a gas leak near the intersection of Ames and Haverhill streets, according to Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
Moriarty said fire crews and Columbia Gas trucks are on scene in the city's Tower Hill neighborhood.
While gas has been detected outside, none has been detected inside any of the nearby buildings, he said.
Moriarty said he would be holding a press conference at 7:15 p.m. to update people on the leak.
Gas leaks have become fairly common since the Sept. 13, 2018 gas disaster.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.