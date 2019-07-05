DERRY — A Derry man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in a Worcester bar did so while she attended a book club meeting there and was walking out of the restroom, court documents say.
The woman, Amanda Dabrowski, 31, was badly hurt when police arrived, they said. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to police.
Police said Carlos Ascensio, 28, of Derry was armed with two knives when he walked into O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester Wednesday night.
He stabbed Dabrowski 15 to 20 times before several other patrons came to her aid and restrained Ascensio, police said.
One of them, Allen Corson Jr., of Canterbury, Connecticut, said publicly that he received a cut that required stitches.
Other restaurant goers were said to hold down Asencio until police showed up.
Ascensio was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Worcester District Court on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant.
