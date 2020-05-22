10:45 A.M.
HAVERHILL — An early morning incident of domestic violence precipitated Friday's officer-involved shooting near the city's Lafayette Square, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.
The male who state police are calling a "suspect" is currently alive in a Boston-area hospital as of 10:30 a.m., authorities said.
Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said Haverhill police responded to 23 Thorndike St. for a domestic violence call at 4:59 a.m. According to Kimball, police shot a male "multiple times."
He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and later to Boston, Kimball said.
According to state police Spokesman David Procopio, no Haverhill police officers were injured during Friday's incident.
In a statement, Procopio called the male injured in the shooting a "suspect."
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini did not comment on the incident, referring all inquiries to Blodgett's office.
9:05 A.M.
The Essex district attorney's office is investigating a Friday morning officer-involved shooting at 23 Thorndike St., just north of Lafayette Square.
Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said a male was shot and transported to Lawrence General Hospital.
She did not provide additional details.
As of 8:18 a.m., the time of the announcement, the male injured was being transported to a Boston hospital. More information will be released as it becomes available, Kimball said.
Haverhill police were at the scene cordoning off several blocks and were seen interviewing neighbors as of 8:30 a.m.
