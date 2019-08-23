MANCHESTER, N.H. — An ex-Londonderry police officer who was accused of driving drunk in an April crash that killed a 21-year-old was indicted on manslaughter and negligent homicide charges, according to court documents released Friday.
Tyler Berry, 27, of Amherst was indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury Aug. 16 on two counts of manslaughter, two counts of negligent homicide, two counts of reckless conduct and single counts of criminal mischief and falsifying evidence.
He faces up to 30 years in jail on each manslaughter charge, up to 15 years on each negligent homicide charge, and seven years on each charge of reckless conduct, criminal mischief and falsifying evidence.
Police said Berry crossed the center line in a white 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck and hit a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe on Route 101 in Amherst on April 5. Sierra Croteau, 21, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene. Berry was hospitalized with injuries.
In April, Berry was suspended from the Londonderry Police Department with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.
He resigned from the department a few months ago, according to Londonderry police Detective Chris Olson.
Earlier this year, he pleaded not guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated.
A police affidavit released in April said Berry was seen weaving in and out of traffic and traveling in the wrong direction before the crash. The affidavit said Berry told a first responder he had been drinking "adult sodas."
The manslaughter charges allege that Berry, while under the influence of alcohol, recklessly drove his vehicle into the oncoming lane, colliding with Croteau's vehicle and causing her death. The charge of falsifying physical evidence alleges that Berry "purposely concealed from the investigation his blood" by refusing to submit to a blood test authorized by a search warrant.
Berry is expected in court on Sept. 13.
The attorney for Berry, Charles Keefe, could not be reached as of press time.