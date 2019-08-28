LAWRENCE — A house at 274 Haverhill St. in Lawrence is on fire.
Crews from Lawrence, Methuen, Haverhill, Andover and Salem, New Hampshire, are on the scene.
Flames are not visible, but there is a great deal of smoke.
This story is still developing, check back for updates.
Fire at 274 Haverhill street in Lawrence. More coming from the scene pic.twitter.com/rpnzOIftwt— Breanna Edelstein (@breedelstein) August 28, 2019
A woman here tells me her 72-year-old mother and her husband were supposed to move into the first floor apartment unit on Friday. pic.twitter.com/UVToNWr95G— Breanna Edelstein (@breedelstein) August 28, 2019
A 19 year old in the street, barefoot and wrapped in a blanket, lived next door. She was in bed listening to music when she noticed the smoke. Her mother rushed in and told her they needed to get out pic.twitter.com/8lZNZlnJpi— Breanna Edelstein (@breedelstein) August 28, 2019
She said no one has lived in the house for about 6 months. She’s seen construction workers in and out.— Breanna Edelstein (@breedelstein) August 28, 2019
Huge amount of smoke coming from the house. No flames that I can see. pic.twitter.com/TCazA5r33E— Breanna Edelstein (@breedelstein) August 28, 2019
From Bradford Street, kids in diapers, a woman in hair curlers and some men talking on phones are gathered watching the house burn. They all live nearby. pic.twitter.com/8tUb5ucbb1
— Breanna Edelstein (@breedelstein) August 28, 2019
Lawrence deputy police chief Jack Meaney just provided an update: Inital reports of everyone was out when FD arrived. Conditions inside became too dangerous too quickly. Now, they’re fighting the fire strictly from outside— Breanna Edelstein (@breedelstein) August 28, 2019
The roof is slowly deteriorating. “At this point I’d day its a total loss,” Meaney said. It’s too soon to tell where it started. The state fire marshal has been called to investigate pic.twitter.com/JeLoth4OpD— Breanna Edelstein (@breedelstein) August 28, 2019