UPDATE, 9:19 A.M.
LAWRENCE - About four hours after he was forced out of his South Lawrence home, Luis Torres stood in the sun outside the Arlington School eating a bowl of Frosted Flakes.
Torres said his mother burst into his room at 4 am and told him they needed to get out of their Crosby Street home -- again.
It was the second time he and his parents were evacuated from their house due to a gas leak. The family was also forced out for four days after the Sept. 13, 2018 gas explosions and fires.
They live very close to the South Broadway fire station. The gas leak is believed to have originated in that area.
“Here we go again,” said Torres, as he ate his cereal outside the Arlington School, which is being used as a shelter after Friday morning’s gas leak on South Broadway.
Some 250 people were in the shelter as of 8:30 am. Breakfast was provided by the Arlington School for those there. The Salvation Army is expected to bring food and water for lunch, said Jeff Hall, Red Cross spokesman.
A late-term pregnant woman who started having contractions was taken to the hospital as a precaution, Hall said.
Red Cross volunteers trained in mental health counseling also responded to the school to help displaced residents - some of whom are facing evacuations for the second time, Hall said.
Volunteers and community workers brought cases of diapers, bottled water and more into the shelter.
“There’s at least 50 kids running around in there,” Hall said. “We are trying to make people as comfortable as possible.”
Mayor Daniel Rivera and city councilors were also in the shelter Friday morning checking on residents.
The evacuees will be allowed to sleep here if necessary and cots will be brought in when and if they are needed, Hall said.
UPDATE, 8:25 A.M.
At present, there is no danger or threat to the gas distribution system in thes community.
The Andover Fire Department began providing mutual-aid services to the Lawrence at 3:45 a.m. Flanagan has been in contact with Mayor Dan Rivera of Lawrence to offer additional assistance.
"We stand with our friends and neighbors in Lawrence, and we are ready to assist in any way," Flanagan said.
UPDATE, 7:15 A.M.
At a press conference, Mayor Dan Rivera said there was a gas leak early this morning in the South Broadway area.
It came from a new line installed last year.
At least 110 people have been evacuated. Power and gas have been shut off in the affected area.
The affected area covers Andover to Merrimack streets, and Sanborn to Parker streets.
This was not an area that faced evacuations last year.
"People should leave the area," Mayor Dan Rivera said. "We do not know where the leak started."
He reiterated that Lawrence Catholic Academy and the Wetherbee School are closed. The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority is helping to bus residents from the affected area.
"Just because the area is small, doesn't mean this is a less dangerous situation," Rivera said.
Lawrence fire Chief Brian Moriarty said there have been no fires or explosions so far.
He said crews were able to isolate and vent the leak before anything happened.
According to Columbia Gas President Mark Kempic, the leak occurred around 3:12 a.m. near Broadway and Salem Street. He said crews were on scene in 15 minutes.
"We are looking at this seriously," Kempic said. He believes it is an isolated situation.
Kempic said he does not believe Columbia Gas crews were working in the area at the time of the leak. He could not say when when the company might have last worked in the area.
There have been no injuries, according to Moriarty. One person in the area may have suffered a heart attack, he said. However it is unclear whether or not the heart attack is related to the gas leak, he said.
Kempic said maps were available for first responders this morning, one thing the National Transportation Safety Board criticized Columbia Gas for at a recent hearing concerning the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster.
Kempic stressed that this gas leak did not result from an overpressurization issue. Yet he doesn't know what the cause is.
Moriarty said the city hasn't had to call in any agencies for mutual aid so far. He said rescue crews are going to be slow and methodical, checking every home.
----
UPDATE, 6:47 A.M.
According to Mayor Dan Rivera, the affected area covers Andover to Merrimack streets, and Sanborn to Parker streets.
People must evacuate, he said.
According to a statement from Columbia Gas, there was a leak near South Broadway and Salem Street in Lawrence.
About 146 homes and businesses have been evacuated so far, according to the statement.
Gas and power have been shut off to the area.
----
LAWRENCE — There is a confirmed gas leak in South Lawrence, according to a statement from Mayor Dan Rivera.
September 27, 2019
Evacuations are underway. Lawrence Catholic Academy and the Wetherbee School are both closed, according to the statement.
The Arlington Middle School, 150 Arlington St., has been set up as a temporary shelter for residents, according to the American Red Cross.
A Reception Center is open for evacuated residents in #Lawrence at Arlington Middle School, 150 Arlington St, Lawrence. Red Cross Volunteers will be on site to provide comfort and support.— RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) September 27, 2019
This story is still developing. Will we post updates as information is available.