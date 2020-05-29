HAVERHILL — A 36-year-old Haverhill man on the run from police survived a jump from the Basiliere Bridge into the Merrimack River Friday morning, racking up additional criminal charges in the process.
Jose De Jesus was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest Friday, police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said.
Police said they responded to a disturbance in Bradford shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday involving De Jesus, who had two warrants for his arrest. When officers arrived, he had already left the area, police said.
Officers later found De Jesus in the area of 48 South Main St., Doherty said.
According to police, De Jesus ran away and officers followed him onto the Basiliere Bridge, which carries traffic across the Merrimack River along Route 125 from Bradford into Haverhill. He jumped from the bridge into the river, police said.
De Jesus was rescued from the river by firefighters, placed under arrest by police and taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, Doherty said.
