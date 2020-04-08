HAVERHILL — The 19-year-old man who was stabbed to death Tuesday night at Haverhill stadium was with a group of friends when the incident occurred, investigators said.
District Attorney's office spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said 18-year-old Oscar Quinones approached and stabbed the victim, who was at the Lincoln Avenue stadium with friends. Quinones then fled, Kimball said.
Investigators have not yet released the victim's name. This is Haverhil's first murder of 2020.
Because there are no athletic events taking place at the stadium due to the coronavirus crisis, the facility is locked and not accessible to the public, according to stadium officials. It is unclear whether the stabbing happened inside the stadium walls or elsewhere in the stadium complex. The complex includes several ball fields and parking lots that are outside the walls and accessible to the public.
Kimball said Haverhill police were notified around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday that the victim arrived at Holy Family Hospital across the street from the stadium. He was suffering from multiple stab wounds, Kimball said. The victim was later med-flighted to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Kimball said.
Quinones was arrested at 117 Lincoln Ave. by Haverhill police and detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney's office.
Quinones, who lives at 22 Sunrise Drive, will be arraigned at Haverhill District Court via teleconference Thursday at 10:30 a.m. He is being held without bail at the Middleton House of Correction until his arraignment, Kimball said. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Haverhill District Court remains closed to the public. Most court business is being conducted via phone or video, court officials said.
Staff writer Mike LaBella contributed to this story.
