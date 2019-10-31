Communities host Halloween hours

TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Sonya Leblanc, 4, of Fremont, New Hampshire, won Most Creative costume in her age group during the Spooktacular Costume Parade and Contest at Veterans Hall in Derry.

With a few exceptions, most communities still plan to host trick-or-treating Thursday evening, despite rain and wind in the forecast for late evening. 

Massachusetts

North Andover —5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Andover —4 to 6 p.m.

Lawrence —5 to 7 p.m.

New Hampshire

Derry —6 to 7:30 p.m.

Londonderry —6 to 8 p.m.

Plaistow —5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sandown —6 to 8 p.m.

Danville —6 to 8 p.m.

Kingston —5 to 8 p.m.

RESCHEDULED TO SATURDAY, NOV. 2

Windham —5 to 8 p.m.

Atkinson —5 to 7 p.m.

Pelham —5 to 8 p.m.

Salem —6 to 8 p.m. 

Hampstead —6 to 8 p.m. 

Methuen —4 to 6 p.m.

