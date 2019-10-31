With a few exceptions, most communities still plan to host trick-or-treating Thursday evening, despite rain and wind in the forecast for late evening.
Massachusetts
North Andover —5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Andover —4 to 6 p.m.
Lawrence —5 to 7 p.m.
New Hampshire
Derry —6 to 7:30 p.m.
Londonderry —6 to 8 p.m.
Plaistow —5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Sandown —6 to 8 p.m.
Danville —6 to 8 p.m.
Kingston —5 to 8 p.m.
RESCHEDULED TO SATURDAY, NOV. 2
Windham —5 to 8 p.m.
Atkinson —5 to 7 p.m.
Pelham —5 to 8 p.m.
Salem —6 to 8 p.m.
Hampstead —6 to 8 p.m.
Methuen —4 to 6 p.m.