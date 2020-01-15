LAWRENCE -- A Department of Public Works employee was shot and killed Wedensday afternoon while working in the city, police said.
The man, who has not been identified, was shot in the vicinity of 485 Andover St., according to police.
A search for a suspect is underway. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. No arrest has been made.
Traffic is halted in the area where the shooting occurred. Yellow crime scene tape marks the scene.
Police Chief Roy Vasque and other detectives are in the area now and an investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com and tomorrow's print edition for updates.