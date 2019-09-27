UPDATE, 11:29 A.M.
Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement that Lawrence police and troopers from Massachusetts State Police Troop A, Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and Massachusetts State Police K-9 units, along with the Lawrence Fire Department are currently investigating a threat made to Lawrence High School.
"We will update further when more information is available," according to the statement.
UPDATE, 11:04 A.M.
According to an announcement at the school, students affected by this morning's gas leak will be brought to the Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water St.
Buses are making their way from the nearby cinema to the school to pick up students pic.twitter.com/4Ptu4cSajU— Breanna Edelstein (@breedelstein) September 27, 2019
Reached just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, Lawrence City Councilor Marc Laplante said the threat to the high school came over the internet. He said he did not know what the threat said.
He said no guns were found on students at the school and that no one was hurt, despite the fact that ambulances were outside the school.
He said school officials were preparing for a "gradual, orderly'' release of students from the school for the day and that police planned a press release to update parents and the public soon.
UPDATE, 10:35 A.M.
According to Lawrence police Lt. Sean Burke everyone is safe.
"No one is hurt," he said. "We are going to get them away from here as fast as we can."
Two ambulances just showed up. Three police officials now have said there are no injuries inside the school. pic.twitter.com/pHVgb5avg4— Breanna Edelstein (@breedelstein) September 27, 2019
All students will take a bus home, he said, even if they normally don't do that.
The buses are staging at the former Showcase Cinema.
Burke said there were no guns involved in the incident, but did not specify the nature of the threat.
I’m talking to a woman worried about her mom and daughter, who is a junior, inside the school. Her mom, a special ed teacher, texted her at 9:30 am. “We in lockdown” “the high school got a threat” “my anxiety is sky high.” She could hear K9s barkin in the halls, she said.— Breanna Edelstein (@breedelstein) September 27, 2019
----
LAWRENCE — Students at Lawrence High went into lockdown after an internet threat, according to Chief Roy Vasque.
At the same time, police and fire were responding to a major gas leak that affected 146 meters and hundreds of residents in South Lawrence.
Parents are gathered at the scene. The lack of answers is causing panic . pic.twitter.com/pj5KRP4lbP— Breanna Edelstein (@breedelstein) September 27, 2019
This story is developing and will be updated soon with more details.