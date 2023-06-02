Local graduations are shifting plans with rain forecast for Friday evening.
Haverhill
Haverhill High School officials have decided to move the graduation for the Class of 2023 to Saturday, June 3, at noon at Haverhill Stadium out of concerns for the high likelihood of thunder and lightning this afternoon, and considering the feedback from the community and for the safety of all.
Feel free to bring a towel or stadium seat to secure dry seating.
Graduates and honorees should report to the field at 11 a.m. and the ceremony will commence at noon.
Lawrence
Lawrence High School's graduation, originally scheduled outside at Veterans' Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday, has been moved inside due to "possible rain and lightning," Juan Rodriguez, interim school superintendent announced.
The graduation will still be at 6 p.m. but in the LHS fieldhouse, he said.
Each graduate can bring two guests. North Parish Road will be closed to traffic starting at the intersection with Osgood Street. Graduates will enter through the main campus entrance at their assigned time, Rodriguez wrote in a note home to parents.
Guests with tickets will enter through the stadium gate closest to the building and use the fieldhouse stairs facing the football field. An elevator will be available for guests who need it, he wrote.
Rodriguez said due to fire and safety regulations, balloons are not allowed in the fieldhouse.
"Thank you for also not bringing instruments or other items which, when used indoors, may interfere with guests’ ability to hear or enjoy the ceremony," he wrote.
The LHS Performing Arts Center will be open for those who wish to watch a livestream of the ceremony, which will also be available online at the LPS web page and LPS YouTube channel, he said.
North Andover
North Andover High School’s 6 p.m. ceremony has also been moved from Walsh Stadium to the field house at Crozier Gymnasium.
Attendees are advised to arrive early and no air horns and noisemakers will be allowed in the gymnasium.
The event will be livestreamed on North Andover CAM for those who cannot attend.
