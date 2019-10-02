BRENTWOOD — Brandon Castiglione pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment on second-degree murder charges in Rockingham Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say Castiglione, 24, shot Luis Garcia of Manchester, 60, in the neck sometime after 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Castiglione’s home at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry.
Castiglione is accused of recklessly causing the death of Garcia under “circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” said Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General John Kennedy, who is prosecuting the case.
Castiglione is being held at Rockingham County Jail without bail.
Garcia was undergoing an autopsy Wednesday, Kennedy said.
Multiple family members of Garcia were at the courthouse to attend Castiglione’s arraignment, but he waived it. They said Garcia was a loving father of two girls, a husband of 30 years and a pastor at New England Pentecostal Ministries, a church in Pelham.
Garcia and Castiglione knew each other, Kennedy said, not commenting on their relationship because it relates to the ongoing investigation.
The affidavit in the case currently is sealed.
Garcia died at the home of Mark Castiglione, Brandon’s father, according to property records. Brandon was living at the Londonderry home, court records state.
This is not the first time Castiglione has been in trouble with the law. He has been convicted of seven crimes, according to court records. Most are related to drugs.
He pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related crimes in December 2017 and has been on parole for the past two years, according to court records.
In 2013 the former Londonderry High student was arrested for operating a drug lab at the same address where Tuesday’s incident occurred, according to reports in The Eagle-Tribune.
At the time, police had obtained a search warrant to find drug paraphernalia stolen from the Londonderry Flea Market, according to the reports.
While there, investigators found highly explosive materials in the then 19-year-old Brandon Castiglione’s bedroom, believed to have been used to make honey butane oil, reports state. The materials included cans of flammable Sterno cooking fuel, the chemical butane and propane torches.
The oil is produced in a tube by forcing the liquid butane through marijuana to extract THC, the component that causes the high. The end result is a substance resembling honey that has a purer THC content than marijuana and creates more of a euphoria, state trooper Matthew Partington said at the time.
Since then Castiglione has been charged in multiple cases in Derry and Londonderry, including driving under the influence, simple assault and criminal mischief, according to reports from The Eagle-Tribune.