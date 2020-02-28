LAWRENCE -- A man was killed Friday morning when he was struck by an Amtrak train off Inman Street in South Lawrence.
Police said the man, whose identity has not been released, appeared to be in his 40s. It was not clear if he lived anywhere nearby.
He was pronounced dead by paramedics from Lawrence General Hospital, according to Lawrence police.
Inman Street is located off South Broadway. The incident was reported at 10:30 a.m.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty asked via radio broadcast for a medical examiner and police investigators to respond.
The death is being investigated by troopers assigned to the District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police.