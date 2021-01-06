As supporters of President Donald Trump breached security barriers and stormed the United States Capitol, current and former politicians and others from Massachusetts and New Hampshire reacted:
3:45 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6
"There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is third world style anti-American anarchy," tweeted Marco Rubio, a Republican U.S. senator from Florida.
Dic Donohue, a retired police sergeant wounded in the hunt for the Boston Marathon bombers, tweeted "Pure insanity," after the Trump supporters stormed their way into the capitol building.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney put the blame squarely on President Trump.
"This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection," Romney told the New York Times on Wednesday afternoon. Romney is now a Republican U.S. Senator for Utah.
The MassGOP also issued a statement saying, "What's going on right now at the U.S. Capitol is now what Republicanism is about."
"We are the party of law and order. Those individuals rioting and storming the halls of Congress must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the MASSGOP tweeted.
Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, tweeted that she and her staff were "sheltering in place in the Capitol complex."
"We are safe and awaiting further direction from Capitol Police," Trahan wrote. "I am praying for the officer, members, staff and reporters who are in danger, and for our nation on this dark, dark day."
Vice President Michael Pence tweeted, "Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, blamed Trump for the chaos in the Capitol building.
"It's not what Democracy is all about," said Christie, in a televised interview.
He further added the President's inability to accept defeat and surrounding himself with "bad people" were also factors.
Christie, previously an ally of Trump, said he was trying to call Trump on Wednesday afternoon but could not get through to him.
State Rep. Christine Minicucci, D-North Andover, tweeted, "This is a coup. This is white supremacy. This is domestic terrorism."
3:20 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted that what's happening at the U.S. Capitol building "is not Democracy ... It is chaos and violence."
He added, "It is un-American and must stop immediately."
In Washington, D.C., Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton said they are being told to shelter in place "not because of a foreign terrorist attack but because of a domestic coup attempt."
"I expected this as a U.S. Marine in Iraq. I never imagined it as a U.S. congressman in America," Moulton tweeted.
New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas tweeted that he and his staff had "evacuated our office and was told by Capitol police outside to get as far away from the complex as I safely could."
He added, "The atmosphere outside the Capitol is highly, highly charged, and we all know exactly why."
And he further tweeted, "I hope to get back as soon as I can to confirm the election results."
Political analyst Mary Anne Marsh, who lives in Massachusetts, tweeted, "The U.S. Capitol looks like the State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan last summer that was stormed by (Trump) supporters with guns. The past year was a dry run for this day and now Washington looks like a banana republic overrun by a mob."
She added, "And every GOP who helped Trump is guilty."
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., tweeted that he and his staff are safe and "sheltering in place, and following the guidance and protocols of Capitol Police."
Former Massachusetts state Sen. Barbara L'Italien tweeted the "25th amendment should be invoked as the POTUS stoked this."