SALEM, N.H. — A motorcyclist has died from his injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening on Main Street, police Capt. Jason Smith said.
It's the second motorcyclist fatality in the past 20 days in Salem.
Austin Willette, 24, of Methuen, died at a Boston-area hospital on Wednesday after being med-flighted there from Lawrence General Hospital following the crash.
Salem Police received multiple 911 calls around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday about a crash involving a motorcyclist reported down near 354 Main St.
When officers arrived, they found three vehicles involved and a motorcyclist unresponsive on the ground.
Main Street, between the areas of North Main street and Hampstead Road, was closed for several hours as Salem's police crash reconstruction investigated the crash.
Preliminary investigation found a Jeep operated by Sara Grams, 30 of Haverhill, crossed into the westbound lane of Main Street and struck another car. The collision forced the car and its driver, Lawrence Goddard, 65 of Salem, New Hampshire, off the road.
The Jeep remained sideways in the lane where Willette was traveling on his motorcycle behind Goddard's car and struck in the westbound lane, Smith reported.
Salem Fire transported Willette to Lawrence General Hospital where he was later medflighted to a Boston-area hospital and died on Wednesday due to his injuries, Smith said.
The crash investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salem Detective Joshua Dempsey.
