At a press conference just before 2 p.m. Friday, Mayor Daniel Rivera said most residents evacuated due to a natural gas leak in a South Lawrence neighborhood earlier in the day will be able to return to their homes starting at 3 p.m.
Rivera said the city will provide buses to take the residents from a shelter at the Arlington Middle School back to their homes because none of them have their own vehicles. They were taken to the shelter by buses earlier in the day.
Rivera, other city officials and Gov. Charlie Baker said the source of the gas leak has been discovered and is in the process of being repaired.
Officials stressed it is safe for residents to return to their homes, except for those who live on South Broadway between Merrimack and Andover streets and on Carver Street. Gas and power to homes not in those specific areas have been turned back on, but will remain shut off in those areas, which are close to the source.
Officials said gas and power to those remaining homes will be turned on as soon as it is determined to be safe. More announcements on that situation will be coming today.
Rivera said the leak is not related to the larger gas pipe system in the area that was replaced after last year's disaster.
"There is no public safety concern," the mayor said. "This is an isolated incident.
"I am relieved the source has been found and they are in the process of fixing it."
He said another gas leak reported at Lenox Circle, which is not near the evacuation area, was not related to the larger leak and involved "just a loose connection at meter."
Baker said state utilities officials will remain in the evacuation area, as Columbia Gas repairs the leak and will keep a close eye on all work done.
"It (the leak) is not something that's happening across the footprint of last year's issue," he said. "We wouldn't let people back home if there was a bigger issue."
The mayor and governor refused to give specifics about the cause of the leak, saying they are still collecting information and want to avoid giving out erroneous or a partial explanation.
They said once they have the complete story behind the leak, they will release that information to the public.
Rivera said he and his family were among the people evacuated due to the leak. He stressed that officials are considering the nuisance to residents.
"This is a human incident that has affected a lot of people," he said.
Those comments echoed what Rivera said repeatedly after the disaster: that Columbia Gas and community leaders must consider not only repairs to the gas system but the effect on residents who were displaced from homes and suffered other hardships.
UPDATE, 1:15 P.M.
Lori Martin spent four months last year without any heat in her South Lawrence home. A day and half before Thanksgiving power was restored to her Atkinson Street house.
Then, at 4 a.m. Friday, firefighters banged on her door, woke her and told her she had to get out — again.
"Here we go again. This is 100 percent frustrating," said Martin, as stood outside a makeshift shelter set up outside the Arlington School.
"Everyone had to be evacuated," said Martin, echoing the words of firefighters.
Dressed in sweatpants, a blue T-shirt and flip flops, Martin had her purse strung over her shoulder. On her right wrist, she wore a large red tag that said "Priority 1."
A cancer patient, Martin had met with paramedics who evaluated her in the shelter, she said. She left home without any of her prescriptions, which included blood pressure and diabetes medication. She also had to cancel a doctor's appointment on Friday morning because she was so rapidly displaced from her home.
"My anxiety hit the roof," said Martin.
She said staffers and volunteers inside the shelter were trying to be helpful and supportive.
"But no one knows what's going on," she said.
Her neighbor, Lois Cosme and her husband, who is legally blind, were also evacuated. This was also Cosme's second time being put out of her own home due to a gas leak.
Cosme thought she smelled gas but once she stepped out of the house "it hit me instantly."
Friday's morning evacuation was an unwelcome reminder from last September, when she and five other adults and two large dogs were forced to seek refuge in a hotel room.
She said she didn't even want to hear he name Columbia Gas.
Monica Arias heads to Cumberland's on South Broadway very early each morning to start making food for the day's customers.
But at 4:40 a.m. as she came down Tower Hill from her home and tried to turn on South Broadway, she was blocked by a police officer.
It took some twists and turns, but Arias made it into work. South Broadway was pitch black, she said.
As customers were filing in, some lamented they'd been forced to evacuate their homes.
"I think we saw a little more than usual," said Arias, the food service leader, because of the evacuations.
Kelsey Grondin, who lives off South Broadway, was awakened Friday morning by a text from her sister-in-law inquiring if she, her husband and 2 1/2-year-old son were OK.
"I was like, 'What is she talking about?'" said Grondin, who soon learned some South Lawrence residents were evacuated due to a gas leak.
She was not affected this time but was in September 2018.
"This couldn't have happened again? Seriously?" said Grondin outside Cumberlands later Friday.
The gas leak did not delay the opening of the Cor Unum meal center near St. Patrick's Church early Friday morning, however.
When asked if he was concerned about what happened, St. Patrick's pastor, the Rev. Paul O'Brien, shook his head no.
"We are used to it now," said O'Brien.
UPDATE, 12:36 P.M.
National Grid reports, as of noon today, it has restored power to several hundred customers. Currently there are now at 597 homes and businesses without power.
Under the direction of public safety officials, as a safety precaution, the utility began to shut off power to customers around 4:30 a.m. this morning.
The total peak National Grid customers without power in Lawrence was 1,389, according to spokesperson Christine Milligan.
UPDATE, 11:47 A.M.
Third District Congresswoman Lori Trahan said she was outraged by news of mandatory evacuations due to a gas leak in South Lawrence.
“I commend the fire and police departments who were quickly on the scene to go door to door to make sure residents in the impacted area were taken to safety. Authorities have confirmed that the leak is currently contained, and that there is no imminent danger of fires or explosions. The leak has been traced to a section of pipe which was replaced last year. The citizens of Lawrence have been through enough. With the memory of last year’s deadly disaster still fresh, Columbia Gas owes our community a detailed explanation of how this new section of pipeline has already failed. I will continue to monitor the situation as it progresses, and my office stands ready to assist those who have been temporarily displaced.”
UPDATE, 11:21 A.M.
"If there was a singular lesson learned from last year’s crisis, it is that the power of collective action is real, and the ability to distribute and share information as it is known is vital to making sure resources are available and those who need them have access," said Derek Mitchell, executive director of the Lawrence Partnership.
The group cancelled its board meeting today, as several members were responding to the gas leak.
"As of now, we are working with local and state officials to understand the extent of the issue and the broader implications. Our partners at WeAreLawrence are fully leveraging that platform to keep updates centralized and easily accessible, so please follow wearelawrence.org/lawrencegasresponse for more information as it is available."
UPDATE, 11:03 A.M.
National Grid turned off power to more than 1,200 customers this morning, at the request of the Fire Department.
When the danger from the leak has passed, the utility has crews in the community to restore power right away, a spokesperson said.
National Grid turned off power to all homes in the affected area, even ones without gas lines, as a safety measure.
UPDATE, 10:43 A.M.
Kingston Street resident Mio Sanchez woke this morning to the sound of her neighbors talking and the smell of gas.
She got a text from a neighbor at 4:10 a.m., telling her there was a gas leak.
"We are being asked to evacuate," the message said.
"I felt nauseated," Sanchez added.
She checked on her cat, then listed for explosions.
Sanchez went through this last year, when an overpressurized gas line leak caused fires and explosions throughout the city. One person died and 21 were injured.
"It was a complete deja vu feeling," she said.
Last time she didn't evacuate right away. This time she quickly packed a bag in case she wasn't able to return home Friday evening.
"Last year I really needed socks. (This time) I packed five pairs of socks," she said.
She said there was a key difference with Friday morning's events and the events of Sept. 13, 2018.
"People actually left this time in a hurry," she said. "Knowing the severity last time, people left immediately and took action."
UPDATE, 10:16 A.M.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said Columbia Gas and first responders are making progress checking people's homes and businesses after a major gas leak this morning in Lawrence.
Crews are checking gas levels and checking service.
The source of the has leak has still not been found, Vasque said.
UPDATE, 9:43 A.M.
At least 146 businesses and homes were evacuated due to this morning's major gas leak in Lawrence -- meaning that hundreds of people are affected, according to officials.
National Grid turned off power to more than 1,200 customers this morning, at the request of the Fire Department.
UPDATE, 9:19 A.M.
LAWRENCE — About four hours after he was forced out of his South Lawrence home, Luis Torres stood in the sun outside the Arlington School eating a bowl of Frosted Flakes.
Torres said his mother burst into his room at 4 am and told him they needed to get out of their Crosby Street home -- again.
It was the second time he and his parents were evacuated from their house due to a gas leak. The family was also forced out for four days after the Sept. 13, 2018 gas explosions and fires.
They live very close to the South Broadway fire station. The gas leak is believed to have originated in that area.
“Here we go again,” said Torres, as he ate his cereal outside the Arlington School, which is being used as a shelter after Friday morning’s gas leak on South Broadway.
Some 250 people were in the shelter as of 8:30 am. Breakfast was provided by the Arlington School for those there. The Salvation Army is expected to bring food and water for lunch, said Jeff Hall, Red Cross spokesman.
A late-term pregnant woman who started having contractions was taken to the hospital as a precaution, Hall said.
Red Cross volunteers trained in mental health counseling also responded to the school to help displaced residents - some of whom are facing evacuations for the second time, Hall said.
Volunteers and community workers brought cases of diapers, bottled water and more into the shelter.
“There’s at least 50 kids running around in there,” Hall said. “We are trying to make people as comfortable as possible.”
Mayor Daniel Rivera and city councilors were also in the shelter Friday morning checking on residents.
The evacuees will be allowed to sleep here if necessary and cots will be brought in when and if they are needed, Hall said.
UPDATE, 8:25 A.M.
At present, there is no danger or threat to the gas distribution system in thes community.
The Andover Fire Department began providing mutual-aid services to the Lawrence at 3:45 a.m. Flanagan has been in contact with Mayor Dan Rivera of Lawrence to offer additional assistance.
"We stand with our friends and neighbors in Lawrence, and we are ready to assist in any way," Flanagan said.
UPDATE, 7:15 A.M.
At a press conference, Mayor Dan Rivera said there was a gas leak early this morning in the South Broadway area.
It came from a new line installed last year.
At least 110 people have been evacuated. Power and gas have been shut off in the affected area.
The affected area covers Andover to Merrimack streets, and Sanborn to Parker streets.
This was not an area that faced evacuations last year.
"People should leave the area," Mayor Dan Rivera said. "We do not know where the leak started."
He reiterated that Lawrence Catholic Academy and the Wetherbee School are closed. The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority is helping to bus residents from the affected area.
"Just because the area is small, doesn't mean this is a less dangerous situation," Rivera said.
Lawrence fire Chief Brian Moriarty said there have been no fires or explosions so far.
He said crews were able to isolate and vent the leak before anything happened.
According to Columbia Gas President Mark Kempic, the leak occurred around 3:12 a.m. near Broadway and Salem Street. He said crews were on scene in 15 minutes.
"We are looking at this seriously," Kempic said. He believes it is an isolated situation.
Kempic said he does not believe Columbia Gas crews were working in the area at the time of the leak. He could not say when when the company might have last worked in the area.
There have been no injuries, according to Moriarty. One person in the area may have suffered a heart attack, he said. However it is unclear whether or not the heart attack is related to the gas leak, he said.
Kempic said maps were available for first responders this morning, one thing the National Transportation Safety Board criticized Columbia Gas for at a recent hearing concerning the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster.
Kempic stressed that this gas leak did not result from an overpressurization issue. Yet he doesn't know what the cause is.
Moriarty said the city hasn't had to call in any agencies for mutual aid so far. He said rescue crews are going to be slow and methodical, checking every home.
UPDATE, 6:47 A.M.
According to Mayor Dan Rivera, the affected area covers Andover to Merrimack streets, and Sanborn to Parker streets.
People must evacuate, he said.
According to a statement from Columbia Gas, there was a leak near South Broadway and Salem Street in Lawrence.
About 146 homes and businesses have been evacuated so far, according to the statement.
Gas and power have been shut off to the area.
LAWRENCE — There is a confirmed gas leak in South Lawrence, according to a statement from Mayor Dan Rivera.
September 27, 2019
Evacuations are underway. Lawrence Catholic Academy and the Wetherbee School are both closed, according to the statement.
The Arlington Middle School, 150 Arlington St., has been set up as a temporary shelter for residents, according to the American Red Cross.
This story is still developing. Will we post updates as information is available.