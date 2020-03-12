Effective Friday, all criminal and civil jury trials scheduled in New Hampshire superior courts for the next 30 days are being cancelled or rescheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau.
"Please do not appear at the courthouse for jury duty service," Nadeau wrote in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
All jury duty responsibilities between March 13 and April 13 are cancelled, according to Nadeau.
Anyone scheduled for jury duty April 14 or later needs to check with the New Hampshire Judicial Branch website for updates before showing up.
Plaintiffs and defendants in any trial scheduled for the next 30 days will receive a notice with a new trial date, said Nadeau.
Her statement explained that court officials will periodically discuss whether to extend the 30-day period.
"For the well-being of the public and our staff, the Judicial Branch closely monitors the guidance provided by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the statement reads.
"We continue to work every day to make sure the courts are accessible and safe."