BOSTON -- Some 79 firearms were seized and 32 people charged in "Operation Emerald Crush," a local, state and federal investigation targeting guns, drugs, weapons and illegal gang activities, authorities announced Friday morning.
Those charged are residents of Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill, Lynn, and Salem, Mass. The majority are adults; two are listed as juveniles.
More than half of those arrested are Trinitario gang members.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, flanked by Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque and other law enforcement officials, revealed the arrests and details of the operation this morning in Boston.
The 79 firearms seized include handguns and assault weapons. They were "removed from the streets in the Greater Lawrence area," according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.
Officials said the arrests were made early Friday morning of those "alleged to have sold a large number of firearms and a variety of controlled substances including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine."
Eighteen of the 32 charged are Trinitario street gang members from Lawrence, officials said.
The following individuals were charged in U.S. District Court:
- Arismendy Gil-Padilla, also known as “Flow,” 29, of Methuen; Being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
- Jonathan Arias, 29, of Indianapolis, Indiana; Being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
- Emilio Rodriguez, 32, of Lynn; Distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base.
- Enrique Rosario, 32, of Lawrence; Being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
- John Harry Morales, also known as “Harry”, 33, of Lawrence; Being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
- Jose Aponte, also known as “Kiko”, 33, of Lawrence; Distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
- Jose Omar Hernandez-Aragones, also known as “Omar,” 22, of Lawrence; Being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.
- Kevin Gomez, also known as “Monkey,” 31, of Haverhill; Distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
- Keysi Batista, 30, of Methuen; Distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
- Luis Ruiz Gonzalez, 27, of Lawrence; Being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Yisthen Ynoa, also known as “Cantifla,” 34, of Lawrence; Distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
The following 21 individuals were charged by the Essex County district attorney’s office with various state firearm and drug offenses:
- Two juveniles.
- Pedro Arias, 63, of Lawrence
- Jonathan Delgado, 35, of Lawrence
- Victor Diaz, 22, of Lawrence
- Luis Diaz-Brito, a/k/a “Blackie,” 22, of Lawrence
- Yolvie Diaz-Martinez, 22, of Salem, Mass.
- Ulises Espinal, a/k/a “Ezequiel,” 34, of Methuen
- Robinson Gaston-Santana, 29, of Lawrence
- Francis Gotay, 29, of Haverhill
- Jose Nunez, a/k/a “Oreja,” 24, of Methuen
- Anthony Nunez-Romano, 20, of Methuen
- Alexis Paredes, also known as “Cabeza,” 31, of Lawrence.
- Kevin Perez-Lorenzo, 20, of Salem, Mass.
- Guaril Poche-Brito, also known as "Chamakito,” 21, of Haverhill
- Kenneth Rodriguez, 31, of Lawrence
- Temistocles Santana, also known as “Omar,” 28, of Lawrence
- Jael Guillen-Perez, 20, of Haverhill
- Alan Acosta, 23, of Lawrence
- Abigail Arias, 20, of Lawrence
- Eliezer Taveras, also known as “Bad Bunny,” 18, of Lawrence
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for more details of the operation and a complete list of those arrested. A complete report will appear in print and online editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
