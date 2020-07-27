NORTH ANDOVER — The Essex County District Attorney's office reported that one person died in a multi-vehicle crash that happened about 5:35 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Route 114 and Sharpners Pond Road in North Andover near the Middleton line.
North Andover police Lt. E.J. Foulds said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash and several people were injured in addition to the single fatality.
Further details about the crash and the identity of the deceased victim were not immediately available.
An alert from police said the area was closed to traffic for several hours. Foulds said the road was reopened around 9:15 p.m.
The accident is under investigation by North Andover police and a State Police Accident Reconstruction Team, Foulds said.
The alert from North Andover police came across social media just after 6 p.m.
Foulds said he planned to issue a press release with additional details on Tuesday.
