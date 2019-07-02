ANDOVER — One person was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries following a rollover on Interstate 495 northbound early Tuesday afternoon, according to Fire Chief Mike Mansfield.
Mansfield said a car rolled over in the high-speed lane just after 11 a.m. There were two people in the car, he said.
The rollover happened in the area of the Chandler Road Bridge, he said.
Traffic is heavily backed up, and Mansfield said the crash is under investigation by state police.
