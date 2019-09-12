NORTH ANDOVER — Police Thursday morning said they had no updates on the conditions of four teenagers injured in a fiery crash Wednesday evening on Bradford Street.
The four teens in a Jeep Cherokee, two males and two females ages 16 to 18, are all from the Merrimack Valley, said North Andover Police Lt. E.J. Foulds, the department spokesperson.
He did not release their identities and it's unclear why the Jeep burst into flames.
Foulds described the injuries as severe to moderate and said one teen hurt was airlifted by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. The others were sent to Lawrence General Hospital.
Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, Foulds said.
All four teens, everyone in the Jeep Cherokee, was hurt, he said.
The Jeep was fully engulfed in flames when the first officer to arrive, Sgt. Fredy Almanzar, reached the scene, Foulds said.
After making sure everyone was out of the vehicle, Almanzar used a fire extinguisher to knock down the flames.
Crews from North Andover Engines 1 and 2 and Ladder 1 finished the task and treated the young victims, Foulds said. The two North Andover ambulances were joined by two others from the Andover Fire Department and Lawrence General Hospital.
Police began receiving 911 calls about the crash around 7:30 p.m., Foulds said. The accident occurred near Carter Field and Great Pond roads.
The location is near Brooks School and a few hundred yards from Lake Cochichewick. Police blocked Bradford Street at Great Pond Road on Wednesday night.
The accident is being investigated by North Andover police.
The heavily charred Jeep was removed by Trombly Brothers Towing.
