National Grid said a power outage that began at 1:10 p.m. Monday and affected 864 customers in the South Lawrence, Andover and North Andover areas was caused by an animal coming in contact with electrical equipment at a substation on South Union Street in Lawrence.
Power was restored around 2:20 p.m., earlier than the originally estimated time of 3:15, according to a National Grid spokesman.
The outage stretched from the Colonial Heights area of Lawrence, along Route 114 including Waverly Road in North Andover, and the High Street and Elm Street areas of Andover.
Shoppers at the Market Basket on Route 114 reported traffic lights are out and that police were directing traffic in that area.