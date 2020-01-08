HAVERHILL — Fire departments from Haverhill and Groveland battled an apartment blaze at 113 Portland St. Wednesday evening that left 15 residents displaced.
According to Fire Chief William Laliberty, the blaze began in an unoccupied apartment and firefighters were called to the scene around 6 p.m.
“Firefighters made a quick knock down,” Laliberty said. “We had to go to a second alarm because of the building construction and the potential of the fire spreading. The deputy made a quick decision to call for extra manpower and we went into the building and extinguished the fire.”
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, Laliberty said.
Mutual aid to staff Haverhill’s fire stations Wednesday night was provided by Lawrence, Methuen and Salem, New Hampshire. Haverhill’s village stations — Ayers and Rocks Village — were also called into service.