HAVERHILL — About 15 people were able to safely escape a four-apartment Victorian home at 8 Vine St. Tuesday evening after fire broke out in a shed behind the building and spread to the home, fire officials said.
"We believe there were four families in the building and that everyone got out safely," Fire Chief William Laliberty said.
Firefighters were battling the two-alarm blaze at 7:17 p.m. and by 8 p.m. had brought it under control.
"The fire is now contained to the shed and we've gone from a defensive mode to an offensive mode where we are going after hot spots in the home," Laliberty said just after 8 p.m.
He said it appears the fire started in a shed close to the home and traveled up the exterior of the three-story building to the third-floor attic.
Laliberty said the building received significant damage, including to the rear exterior and roof. It was not immediately known if the building can be saved, he said.
Laliberty referred to the building as the "old Donovan house" in reference to a retired Haverhill police officer who once lived there.
Police posted a message on Facebook about 7 p.m. Tuesday noting that they were assisting the Fire Department at the scene of a working shed fire on Vine Street and that many streets in the area had been closed, including Winter Street between White and Welcome streets.
Mutual aid was being provided by Lawrence and Merrimac firefighters.
According to city assessor records, the home was built in 1890 and has four apartment units and a total of 16 rooms. The home is known for its Victorian-style spire, which sits atop the third floor.
Vine Street is an inner-city area just north of downtown and at the southern edge of the Acre neighborhood.
