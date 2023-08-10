DANVILLE — A 20-year-old man was charged Wednesday for allegedly killing his mother, Denise Damato-Coe, on Aug. 3, the Attorney General's Office announced in a joint release with state and local police.
A warrant was issued for James Coe, charging him with second-degree murder for knowingly causing his mother's death by shooting her with a rifle, the release said. He was additionally charged in the warrant for falsifying physical evidence.
Authorities arrested Coe on Wednesday evening in Revere, Massachusetts for being a fugitive from justice.
The New Hampshire Attorney General's office confirmed Coe had relatives in Revere.
Sources said law enforcement were aware of his whereabouts since called to the first incident.
Damato-Coe's body was found inside her home at 48 Back Road in Danville last week after officers received a 911 call for help.
Officers discovered the 59-year-old woman's body when they arrived.
An autopsy determined Damato-Coe died from multiple gunshot wounds as a result of a homicide.
Coe was held without bail at the Massachusetts State Police Barracks in Revere.
Coe is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court today, followed by extradition to New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said.
He would not be back in New Hampshire until next week at the earliest, depending if he fights the extradition, the office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.