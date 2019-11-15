METHUEN — Residents who live on Center Street were allowed to return home about 4:30 p.m. Friday, after Columbia Gas workers capped an active gas leak, according to police.
Police Chief Joseph Solomon, en route to the scene at 3:30 p.m., said police and fire officials were called to the area for a detection of gas in a building.
"We got a call for an odor of gas, the Fire Department showed up and detected it," Solomon said.
He said the building at 135 Center Street, as well as some neighboring buildings, were evacuated.
