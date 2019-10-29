HAVERHILL — The state Department of Children and Families is investigating Bradford Elementary School for child abuse and neglect, after a 6-year-old autistic student wandered away from the school and was later found nearly a mile away near the Merrimack River, according to Superintendent Margaret Marotta.
The boy, a first grader, crossed busy Salem Street in Bradford and was seen by a worker at the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is next to the river.
"I don't know what DCF will determine," Marotta said Tuesday. "I can say the school system is concerned and looking at policies and protocol and practices. We are making sure this will never happen again. We would have hoped that this had never happened, but it did. We are doing our best to learn from it and make sure this never happens again."
According to a statement released by Marotta, the student left the school property during recess eight days ago — on Oct. 21 — through a section of fence which was broken due to a fallen tree. Teachers realized the boy was missing when he did not line up with his class at the end of recess, the statement said. The school bathroom was checked before school officials called 911, the statement said.
"As the school staff was on the phone with 911, other staff members searched the school and the neighborhood on foot and by car," Marotta's statement said. "While the school was on the phone reporting the missing child to 911, the dispatcher told them the child was located."
Marotta's statement said a neighbor saw the boy crossing the street alone and called police. A worker at the wastewater plant saw the boy and kept him safe until police arrived, the statement said.
"We are relieved that the child is safe," Marotta's statement said. "We are reviewing the incident and revising protocols in our ongoing efforts to assure that all student are safe at all times."
The fence that the boy left the school property through has been temporarily fixed and is scheduled to be permanently mended on Tuesday, Marotta said.
