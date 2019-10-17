You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

UPDATE: Storm downs trees, knocks out power, cancels classes

  • 1 min to read
IMG_1821.JPG

Thursday morning's storm took down a tree on Vermont Street in Methuen. Courtesy Methuen Police Department

10/17/19, 9:51 a.m. — Power has been restored to the 3,000 customers on the Methuen/Lawrence line. Power is still out for an additional 3,000 customer in portions of Andover, Methuen and Haverhill, according to the National Grid outage map. 

-----

More than 5,000 customers are left without power Thursday in Andover, Methuen, Lawrence, and Haverhill after rain and strong winds swept through in the early morning.

More than 4,000 electric customers in New Hampshire from Liberty, Eversource, Unitil and New Hampshire Electric Co-Op were without power as well, according to the companies’ websites.

Derry hit hard by wind storm

Additional small, isolated outages are dotted across North Andover.

Northern Essex Community College's Haverhill campus will delay opening until 10 a.m. because of the power outage. Whittier Tech is closed for the day. 

See the National Grid outage map

IMG_1820.JPG

A limb punched through the bedroom wall at 22 Hidden Road in Methuen during Thursday's storm. 

The largest outage, impacting more than 3,000 customers in Methuen and Lawrence, is due to a blown transformer at Elm Street and Daly Avenue, according to Methuen Police. 

One Methuen resident is lucky he chose to sleep downstairs after a limb punched through his bedroom wall and into the bed where he normally sleeps. Police said the resident at 22 Hidden Road sleeps downstairs during storms for this very reason. 

Methuen police were responding to multiple other reports of trees down on homes, blocking roads and damaging utility lines. Vermont Street between Fairoaks Avenue and Swan Street is closed.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts in Lawrence up to 54 mph as the storm moved through the area.

10/17/19 wind speeds

National Grid’s electrical outage map lists no restoration times for the three large outages in Andover, Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill. 

Lansing Avenue

Neighbors lost a tree on Lansing Avenue in Haverhill during Thursday's storm. 
IMG_1822.JPG

Thursday morning's storm took down a tree on Vermont Street in Methuen. Courtesy Methuen Police Department
IMG_1823.JPG

Thursday morning's storm took down a tree on Vermont Street in Methuen. Courtesy Methuen Police Department
IMG_1824.JPG

Thursday morning's storm took down a tree on Vermont Street in Methuen. Courtesy Methuen Police Department

Tags

Recommended for you