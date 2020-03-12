Courthouses in Lawrence and Salem, Mass. underwent a "deep clean" after a trial court employee was exposed to coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19, an official said.
"A trial court employee had contact several days ago with a friend who has since tested positive from COVID-19. The employee's spouse had more recent contact with the same friend," wrote Jennifer Donahue, Massachusetts Trial Court spokesperson, in an email to The Eagle-Tribune.
Donahue said the court employee has been in touch with the family's health care provider and has not shown any symptoms of the illness. The employee, who is not named, is currently at home for a 14-day self quarantine as protection.
The employee had been in Lawrence Superior Court and the Ruane Judicial Center in Salem in recent days, Donahue said.
"The Trial Court Facilities department has conducted a deep clean to disinfect both courthouses," Donahue said.
Court employees were told the worker socialized with the infected person from Feb. 29 to March 1. And then her husband associated with him on March 7 and 8. The court worker learned of the positive test on March 10, according to employees.
The deep clean is among preventive efforts being taken at courthouses across the state due to coronavirus, she added.
"Court leaders are actively reviewing court operations on an ongoing basis and are prepared to take additional steps," said Donahue.
On March 4, court employees were sent an email regarding potential jurors who appear to be ill or potential jurors who are concerned about being in a jury pool or courthouse with other people.
A jury pool officer can postpone any juror who does not wish to perform service on their scheduled day. Also, a temporary three-month extension period for rescheduling jurors was created, wrote Pamela Wood, jury commissioner, in the email.
"As always, jury pools should be cancelled or partially cancelled whenever possible to avoid bringing people to the courthouse who are not likely to be needed for an impanelment," Wood said.
In a separate email, court officials said they are actively addressing issues related to coronavirus, including making sure "plenty of soap is available at court locations, in addition to providing deep cleaning of our courthouses as appropriate; hand sanitizer is also being deployed at the entrance of every courthouse."
"Balancing the safety of our employees with the safety of those who come into our courthouses — either as litigants, jurors, attorneys or members of the public — may be challenging in the coming weeks or months," wrote Paula Carey, chief justice of the trial court, and Jonathan Williams, court administrator, in the email.
Staff reporter Julie Manganis contributed to this story.
