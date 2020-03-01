LAWRENCE -- Alan Jimenez, 23, of Lawrence, was the victim of a fatal shooting in the early morning hours Sunday, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.
Jimenez was shot and killed and a woman seriously injured in the shooting on Market Street, according to a statement from the DA.
At 3:09 a.m., local police responded to a report of gunshots fired at 90 Market St.
They found Jimenez dead and a 19-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, District Attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball wrote in the statement.
No arrests have been made and the woman has not been identified.
The woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, then transported to a Boston hospital where she remains in serious condition, according to the statement.
The case remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back to our website and tomorrow's print edition for more.