GROVELAND — Videos obtained by police shows a Haverhill man walking away from the home of a Groveland man the day he was killed there, according to the prosecutor in the murder case.
Prosecutor John DePaulo said the videos come from a neighbor's home and other sources. They show Leedell Graham walking away from the home of Patsy Schena on June 21, the day he was found dead in his home, DePaulo said. His comments came at Graham's arraignment on a murder charge Friday in Haverhill District Court.
Graham, 48, was arrested Thursday night and charged in the murder of Schena, 82, a former longtime Groveland building inspector. Graham knew the victim through "various business dealings," the Essex County District Attorney said Friday.
District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Groveland police Chief Jeff Gillen said Leedell Graham was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 52 Cedar St., Haverhill.
At a press conference Friday morning, Blodgett said that according to the medical examiner "Mr. Schena died as a result of blunt and sharp force trauma." Police did not specify a murder weapon, but at Graham's arraignment later in the day the prosecutor said police found a bag about one-tenth of a mile from the victim's Governors Road home. He said the bag contained the victim's car keys, the handle of a knife and a lamp that investigators believe was used as a weapon in the murder. The blade of the knife was found at the victim's home, he said.
A judge ordered Graham held without bail at the arraignment.
At the earlier press conference, Blodgett said the defendant and victim knew each other through "various business dealings," which were reported to be separate from any town business. Officials would not comment on a motive for the murder.
Authorities said Graham is known to police for previous crimes, but would not detail a criminal record.
"I can't get into the facts at this time because it is an ongoing investigation," Blodgett said.
Gillen, who said the murder had "shaken our community," noted Schena's death was the first murder in Groveland since 1992.
The district attorney's office said Graham was booked at the Groveland Police Station and held overnight at the Middleton jail.
"We are relieved to have this individual in custody, however, there is much work still to be done on this investigation," Blodgett said. "For that reason, I am unable to discuss the details of this investigation at this time. My goal is justice for Mr. Schena through a successful prosecution."
Blodgett said he was "tremendously grateful" to investigators for their work. He said the investigative team includes the Essex District Attorney's Office, Groveland and Haverhill police detectives, and the Essex State Police Detective Unit. The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted with taking the suspect into custody.
"We appreciate the public's patience," Gillen said in a press release. "I understand that such an event causes anxiety and concern, however, it is imperative that information is limited while the investigation is unfolding in order to protect the investigation. I appreciate the efforts of the investigation in bringing this individual to justice."
