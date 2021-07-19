WINDHAM — Business owners in the area of Wall Street and International Drive were given permission by police to reopen at about noon, after a nearby threat was brought under control.
Police initially advised those in the area to lock doors and shelter in place while multiple agencies respond to an armed person in the woods.
The area includes a health food restaurant, CVS pharmacy, vacant office space, Santander Bank and Shaw’s Supermarket.
Details of the situation were not immediately available.
This story is developing. It will be updated when more information becomes available.