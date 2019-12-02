Due to snow, classes are cancelled for a second day on Tuesday, Dec. 3 for the following schools:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
- Hampstead School District
- Sanborn Regional School District
MASSACHUSETTS
- Andover Public Schools
- Haverhill Public Schools
- Lawrence Public Schools
- Methuen Public Schools
- Merrimack College
- North Andover Public Schools
DELAYS
Pinkerton Academy and the Derry Cooperative School District will delay the start of classes by two hours. Any changes will be announced by 6 a.m.
This list will be updated as more cancellations are announced.