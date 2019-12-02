Navigating the roads

Route 125 in Andover is blanketed in snow Monday morning.

 RYAN HUTTON/Staff photo

Due to snow, classes are cancelled for a second day on Tuesday, Dec. 3 for the following schools:

 NEW HAMPSHIRE

  • Hampstead School District 
  • Sanborn Regional School District 

MASSACHUSETTS

  • Andover Public Schools
  • Haverhill Public Schools
  • Lawrence Public Schools
  • Methuen Public Schools
  • Merrimack College 
  • North Andover Public Schools

DELAYS

Pinkerton Academy and the Derry Cooperative School District will delay the start of classes by two hours. Any changes will be announced by 6 a.m.

This list will be updated as more cancellations are announced. 

