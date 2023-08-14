ANDOVER — School violence, everything from cyberbullying to physical altercations, is becoming more prevalent in schools.
Hundreds of incidents of violence were reported in the region’s schools during the 2022-2023 school year.
The American Psychological Association found that 49% of teachers have a desire or plan to quit or transfer their jobs. More than 30% of teachers have identified students as aggressors in verbal or threatening confrontations. As a result, teacher retention is becoming difficult as more and more disruptive behavior is taking place in the classroom.
But students aren’t solely to blame, according to an Andover-based clinical psychologist.
“There are a lot of theories why this is happening. A lot of us anticipated this would be the case post-COVID,” psychologist David Rainen said. “I think all of that has led to kids being stunted.”
As classrooms across the nation gear up for the new school year, students are still facing the consequences of remote learning limitations and the effects of a global pandemic.
Rainen provided two reasons students are more aggressive since the pandemic: the lack of structure while schooling from home, and the collective trauma students — and their families — faced.
While students were learning from home, a lot of parents were also home, working remotely. Children did not have the same structure or the same attention they typically receive from a teacher in the classroom.
“Kids did not get that kind of development — the structure and the organization — across the board,” Rainen said. “Add on to the fact that when kids are home and mom and dad are out of their normal element of how to run things, things become more lax with the rules.”
The lost years
Cognitively and emotionally, Rainen said, students are two years younger than their physical age. Standards and expectations exist for a fifth grader, for example, to act their age, yet they are behaving like a third grader.
“Kids need each other to develop,” Rainen said. “The human brain wants to mature properly. Just because you’re acting like a 13-year-old as a 15-year-old, doesn’t mean your brain doesn’t want you to be a 15-year-old. If we treat them as a 15-year-old, their brains will leapfrog back very quickly.”
Rainen said this is more realistic and schools as well as parents should take it into account and be a bit more lenient while still holding expectations for children.
Some parents would turn to technology or screens. Rainen said there was nothing wrong with parents making these decisions, especially since no one had been through a situation like that. The lack of socialization, though, has created a “stunt” to the children’s growth.
“We were all just trying to survive and you do what you have to do,” he said.
Along those lines, children — and the rest of the population — also felt the collective trauma of trying to fight through a pandemic without getting sick, with the potential risk of death. Rainen expects there to be more data on this in the coming year.
“I don’t think everyone’s accepted the fact that what we’ve been through has been traumatic to everyone,” he said.
Trauma for us all
With all the uncertainty, as news and guidelines constantly changed, people became more anxious and traumatized. Death was a prevalent topic for many, as it seemed like a reality if someone was to catch Covid-19, Rainen said.
“The amount of trauma for us to live under for two or three years was a lot,” he said. “Compound that with the fact that depending on your socio-economic status, some people handled being locked in their home fine because they had the means and could work remotely. Other people, of course, struggled financially, so there’s additional trauma there.”
Students don’t always know how to express their trauma. It often results in anger, according to Rainen. Children who were not personally affected by the disease and were fine throughout the past few years still are also showing signs of anger due to not seeing their friends or being allowed out of their houses for such a long period of time.
There’s no database that collects a complete picture of the frequency, incidence and trends in violent behaviors at schools in the U.S.
The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reports all offenses by students. But the data does not detail specific incidents, beyond broad categories such as “physical fight,” “other violence or substance-related offense” or “felony conviction or complaint.” The data also does not show how often events occurred by individual students.
Student violence by the numbers
In Methuen, 546 students were disciplined in a student body of 6,817 during the 2021-22 school year. There were 66 students accused of “other violence or substance-related offense.”
Lawrence had similar numbers, with 708 out of 14,114 students in 2021-22 disciplined for an offense, while 92 students were accused of violent or substance-related offenses.
There were 598 Haverhill students disciplined during 2021-22 out of a student body of 8,261, while 111 students fell into the violence or substance-related offense category.
The Derry Cooperative District reported 12 school-safety incidents and 181 incidents in total during the 2016-17 school year, the most up-to-date numbers available from the New Hampshire Department of Education.
Hampstead’s school district reported two school-safety incidents and 13 overall in 2016-17.
Rainen, though, did say there could be a reprieve in the coming years.
“If the expectations of the parents and schools return to pre-COVID levels, children’s behaviors will change,” he said.”
Facing their fears
If a child is fearful of being in a room with a lot of people, or if they experience anxiety in more structured settings now, exposure to the situations is the best solution. If crowds are the fear, safely staying at a mall until the feeling of anxiety subsides would potentially help the student. The struggle helps the child grow, Rainen said.
The plasticity in children’s brains will allow them to return to normalcy. The younger the student, the more resilient they will be, he said.
For students who are “falling through the cracks” or whose behavior is more extreme, the aggression might remain if they are not supported enough or if adults – parents and educators – are afraid to approach them.
“Kids are going to get cognitive behavioral therapy one way or the other, just by exposure to schools. Schools will have higher expectations. Moms and dads will probably reinforce that at home,” Rainen said. “That will lead to 90% of cases, this behavior spontaneously remitting over the next few years.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.