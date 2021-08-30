US: Drone kills IS bombers targeting Kabul airport

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.