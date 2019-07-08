US high court urged to take up texting suicide appeal    

MATT WEST/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File. In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo Michelle Carter, center, listens to her sentencing for involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July of 2014. Her defense attorney Joseph Cataldo stands at left. Lawyers for Carter have appealed her involuntary manslaughter conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court. Carter's attorneys told the high court in a petition filed Monday that her conviction, based on her "words alone," violated her First Amendment right to free speech.