BOSTON — The state’s aging natural gas pipelines are still riddled with thousands of potentially dangerous and damaging leaks, according to utility regulators.
Massachusetts utilities reported nearly 29,000 gas leaks in 2020, about 5,288 of which were classified as “Grade 1” leaks, meaning they should be repaired immediately, the latest data from the state Department of Public Utilities shows.
A majority of the leaks, or 16,790, were “Grade 3” — the lowest level in the grading system — which aren’t considered dangerous but still contribute to the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
A recent DPU report shows utilities are making slow, but steady, progress on fixing the leaks since 2014 when the state began tracking leaks.
Overall, the utilities reported a total of 14,812 gas leaks remaining on the state’s gas distribution system by the end of 2020, most of them Grade 2 and 3, according to the report.
That’s a roughly 7% decrease over 2019, according to the report, when utilities reported 16,044 unfixed gas leaks. The number of leaks has dropped by 28% since 2014.
Fixing the gas leaks has been a priority on Beacon Hill following the 2018 Merrimack valley gas fires and explosions which killed a teenager, injured dozens and destroyed hundreds of homes.
“They’re making progress,” said Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, a member of the Legislature’s Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy, which reviews data on gas leaks by the states utilities. “Obviously we’d like to see it move a little quicker but I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
Finegold said the state’s aging gas infrastructure means that utilities are dealing with large numbers of new leaks even as they work on fixing older ones.
“It’s like whack-a-mole — as soon as you get one another one pops up,” he said.
Gas distribution companies and municipal operators estimate it will cost more than $21 million to repair the remaining backlog of leaks, the report noted.
A 2014 law requires utilities to track and grade all gas leaks on a scale of 1 to 3, with 1 being most serious, and immediately repair the most hazardous. The law also requires utilities to share the information with the public.
A DPU study estimated that there were over 6,000 miles of aging infrastructure in Massachusetts, including materials that are vulnerable to natural gas leakage.
A 2015 Harvard University study estimated the gas leaking from aging pipes and loose connections is costing utilities more than $90 million a year — a cost passed on to ratepayers.
Utilities say the majority of leaks are minor and pose no safety threat. Serious eruptions of gas lines, often reported by residents, are dealt with swiftly, they say.
The companies are addressing many of the smaller leaks by replacing old iron distribution pipes with newer plastic and coated steel pipes, which are less prone to leaking.
They’ve also been replacing huge sections of main pipes that carry large amounts of natural gas around the state, upgrading safety technology and improving gas infrastructure following the Sept. 13, 2018 Merrimack Valley gas fires and explosions.
Beyond the safety concerns, environmental groups say methane seeping from gas pipes impacts the state’s efforts to meet ambitious goals to curb carbon emissions.
“Gas leaks are potentially explosive, kill trees, harm human health and release destructive greenhouse gas,” said Audrey Schulman, president of the Home Energy Efficiency Team, a Cambridge nonprofit that maps gas leaks. “We need to move away from new natural gas infrastructure and toward renewable energies.”
Earlier this week, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office and the Baker administration sent a letter to the state DPU calling on regulators to come up with recommendations to ensure that ratepayers don’t get hit with unnecessary costs as demand for natural gas declines and the state transitions to renewable energy.
The plan calls for creating a commission to come up with proposed changes to state law “to ensure that investment in gas system leak medication is consistent with the commonwealth climate mandates while maintaining a safe and reliable gas system.”
“Over the next few months, the DPU has the opportunity to conduct an inclusive and open process that will lay the groundwork for a transition away from natural gas that is fair, safe, reliable and affordable for all customers,” Healey said in a statement. “We urge the DPU to take this opportunity to ensure we move toward our clean energy future in a way that is expeditious and protects ratepayers.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.